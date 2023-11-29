High interest rates caused by low productivity 

By FRANCIS OGBIMI

TOO little reasoning, wisdom, knowledge and understanding guide African development activities. This is the bane of African development. Nigeria, for example, in view of the many studies which show that mere capital investments do not promote sustainable economic growth and industrialisation, SEGI, insists on planning with the premise that capital investment promotes SEGI.

Consequently, Nigeria has been computing and announcing high GDP rates of growth rates for decades without achieving real growth and development. Sadly, there have been no people in government since 1999 to understand that mere GDP growth does not serve any useful purpose because it does not solve the common problems of any society.

The unemployment, poverty and high crime wave situations have been worsening since 1999. This article is written to show that interest rates are determined fundamentally by the level of productivity in a nation; high-interest rates coexist with low productivity. The persistently high-interest rate in Nigeria over the decades is a cardinal proof that the Nigerian economy has been stagnating.

Nigeria has an artisan/agricultural economy characterised by very low productivity, notwithstanding the number of telecommunication masts erected since 2002, the number of GSM phones owned by Nigerians, the length of paved roads in Nigeria, the number of power generating plants, crude petroleum wells and reserves, gas plants in the Niger Delta and the number and size of banks in Nigeria. These structures do not determine the level of development of a nation.

The level of industrialisation of a nation is determined by five learning-related variables. They are: 1) N – the number of people involved in productive work or employment in a nation; 2) M – the level of education/training of those involved in productive activities in the economy and of the people of the nation; 3) L – the linkages among the knowledge, skills, competences and sectors of an economy; 4) r – the learning rates or intensity in the economy and especially among the workforce; and 5) n – the experience of the workforce and the learning history of the society.

All the variables are related to the learning-man and learning-woman. Moreover, the higher are the values of the variables, the better is the economy. A national growth rate measurement based on some or all of these variables would reflect the true economic situation in the nation. A nation achieves the modern Industrial Revolution, IR, when these five variables attain critical values.

Industrialized nations are productive nations. The industrialised and productive Western and Asian nations have not always been industrialised. They learnt slowly and achieved industrialisation in 2000-3000 years. They began to manufacture many products after they achieved the modern IR. In productive nations, many things, including money (capital) are abundant. After all, the appropriate quantity of money in circulation in a nation represents the total value of the goods and services in it.

When the supply of a commodity is high and the demand is normal, using the economists’ supply-demand principle, the price is low and vice versa. This is the reason interest rates regimes in Europe and the United States of America are low and are in the range of 0-5 per cent. In Nigeria and other African nations, interest rates are high because of low productivity; everything, including money and investment capital, is scarce. Yet there is an abnormally high demand for money. Consequently, the price of money (interest rate) is high, 20 per cent and higher. It is clear that interest rate regimes are determined by levels of productivity. Deregulation cannot change this fundamental relationship.

The abnormally high demand for money in Nigeria in turn is due to the false claim that mere capital investment promotes sustainable economic growth and industrialisation, SEGI. Economists, accountants and bankers do not understand the science of economic growth and development. They also lack a sense of history and so do not know the development experiences of Western and Asian nations. They think that national economic management can be premised on frivolous claims about deregulation magic. They calculate GDP changes by whatever methods and claim that Nigeria is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. They are wrong.

The unemployment, poverty and high crime wave situations in Nigeria have been worsening while economists announce high rates of growth without development. Growing economies demand employment of all categories. Employment is the blood of an economy. The growth Nigeria needs is that which is promoted by increase in employment and learning, and measures increase in the capabilities to solve problems, including production. The unemployed educated youths in Nigeria and the knowledge they possess constitute the power the economy needs to achieve the growth that increases the capabilities of our nation for solving problems, including production. Economic stagnation – lack of economic progress, is the problem of the Nigerian economy whereas mass unemployment is the symptom.

Britain did not establish public educational systems till after it had achieved IR and fought the two World Wars. So, Britain had the apprenticeship scheme coexisting with mass unemployment for centuries. That is, though European nations did not have formal educational systems, they experienced mass unemployment for many centuries. European nations’ experiences suggest that it is not inappropriate educational systems that produce mass unemployment. Stagnation or very slow economic growth is always the cause of mass unemployment.

European nations which had no educational systems experienced mass unemployment for centuries before they became industrialised. Britain achieved the first modern IR in the period 1770-1850. When Britain achieved the IR, the adult males and females in the nation were not enough to fill available job openings. Employers of labour had to resort to employing children to work for many hours in the day. That was the basis of the scandalous child-labour in Britain during the early times of the European industrialisation.

History, therefore, demonstrates that rapid economic growth and industrialisation are the solutions to mass unemployment and poverty, not self-employment and entrepreneurship. Businessmen can make large profits in stagnating economies. Those who claim that it is alright for Nigeria to announce growth without development for decades and claim that Nigeria is doing well are only managing the nation towards social, economic and political crises. The persistently high interest rate over the decades in Nigeria shows clearly that the economy has been stagnating.

High interest rate coexists with low productivity. Increasing productivity decreases interest rate and true inflation.

Africans with Western social sciences background (economists, sociologists, anthropologist, psychologists, political scientists, etc.), and those of related areas of knowledge (lawyers, administrators, business managers, accountants, bankers, etc.) who are influencing public policy must stop promoting the claim that mere capital investment promotes sustainable economic growth and development. That is how African nations can focus on true development efforts to improve productivity and reduce interest rates in Nigeria and other African nations.

Professor Ogbimi, a development economist, wrote via: [email protected]