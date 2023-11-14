High fares force Enugu residents to trek long distances

Residents of Enugu have decried the rise in transportation costs within the metropolis, which has resulted in unprecedented hardship among the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, yesterday, observed that most struggling residents have resorted to trekking many kilometres daily, with its attendant risks.

Some of the commuters said the increase in transportation, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and non-availability of palliative measures after five months, has foisted untold hardships on them.

They complained about another recent slight increase in the already unbearable transportation cost in the metropolis.

According to them, the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol, was increased from its official price of N650 per litre to N665 and N670 in most fuel stations in Enugu metropolis.

They said that in the Nsukka and Oji River axis of the state, the price of petrol is between N670 and N680 per litre.

Mr Obinna Ezinwa, a transporter plying Gariki–Holy Ghost axis of Enugu, said his colleagues felt the pains of the people, but they could do nothing about the situation.

“The high transport we charge is a reflection of the high cost of petrol that we buy to run our vehicles and the daily levy by the government which has been increased to N400 per day.

“ We have also noticed that many people have resorted to trekking and we see them sweating profusely in the hot sun just because they cannot afford to pay for transport.

“There is nothing we can do on this because of the prevailing high cost of fuel,’’ he said

Mr Jude Okoli, a tricycle operator said they no longer charge N50 anymore from commuters, notwithstanding a very short distance.

Okoli said the least fare commercial tricycles take from a passenger is N100 because the cost of transportation had increased by over 100 per cent.

“It is regrettable to see many pupils, whose schools are far from their homes, trekking for about four to six kilometers in the morning and as well make the reversal trip in the hot afternoon after school.”