Herbalist, four others jailed for obtaining N38m over ex-Speaker’s nude video

Former Speaker Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye

Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, has jailed five men for obtaining a sum of N38 million from the former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye over his viral nude video.

Recall that sometime in 2018, a 13-second nude video of Owoeye went viral on the internet.

In the video, Owoeye was accosted by some people, who accused him of coming to their community to perform a ritual.

The Osun State Police Command arrested those in the video, who were alleged to have used the clip to obtain around N38m from Owoeye before the clip was reportedly released on the Internet.

The convicts, Kazeem Agbabiaka, Rasheed Ojonla, Babatunde Oluajo, Adebiyi Kehinde, Femi Oseni, and Oyebanji Oyeniyi, were arraigned before the court on October 19, 2018, on five counts bordering on conspiracy: advance-free fraud and cyberstalking.

Delivering judgment on the case, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel said the convicts operated like a web syndicate, subjecting their victims to hardship, and so they deserved no leniency.

He subsequently passed a guilty verdict on them and sentenced Agbabiaka, Oyeniyi, Ojonla and Oluajo to five years imprisonment for conspiracy and advance-free fraud.

The judge, however, discharged and acquitted Ismaila Azeez, on the count bordering on cyberstalking, but found Oseni guilty of the same charge and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.