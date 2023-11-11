Hensard University focuses on research, entrepreneurial skills development — Prof Kumar

Hensard University’s focus is on learning, training, research and mentorship to produce global leaders, entrepreneurs, and champions of economic and social change, Prof. Dileep Kumar, its Vice Chancellor, has said.

According to him, Hensard students would be taught entrepreneurship and encouraged to become real entrepreneurs while in school through exposure to practical involvement in running, overseeing, and management of businesses in their chosen fields. He called it the Hensard advantage.

Through unique international, industry, advisory boards, and linkages available to the school, dual certifications, and exchange programmes with other universities and reputable institutions, Hensard would facilitate effective mentorship to avail students with current knowledge for them to become sound, productive, global citizens.

Kumar, a professor of Strategy & Organisational Behaviour, said Hensard University was committed to its vision and mission of comprehensive development of the human being, to impact society in a transformational way locally, nationally, and worldwide.

The school, he said, was also committed to transforming students through innovative teaching and entrepreneurial involvements that promote life-long learning.

“Hensard strives for the highest standards in academics, research and innovation, but it emphasises character, morality, and spirituality without which academic qualification or life, by Hensard University standards, is incomplete,” he said.

Kumar, a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Nike University of Nigeria, Abuja, said Hensard’s aim was to produce ethical students and leaders with sound personality, character, enduring emotions, and sound intellect for better service to society.

“The school encourages research and development for the progress of society and inclusive sustainable development in our various Centres and Institutes in collaboration with scholars and reputable organisations,” he said.

Senator Seriake Dickson is the Chairman of Board of Trustees of Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation, which established the university.

“Hensard will pursue academic excellence, character formation, discipline and commitment to service. The founding vision is to bridge gaps between academic certification, leadership and skills development and practical industrial application of knowledge for society’s development,” Kumar said.