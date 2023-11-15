Heirs General Insurance commences motor insurance promo

By Rosemary Iwunze

Heirs General Insurance, the non-life arm of the Heirs Insurance Group, has announced a motor insurance promotion tagged: “Heirs General Insurance Subsidy Promo.”

The promo is set out to reward customers who purchase or renew their comprehensive or third-party motor insurance with a chance to win N100,000 fuel voucher as well as other instant prizes such as; airtime and shopping vouchers. The subsidy promo will run till December 2023.

With the offer, customers who purchase or renew their third-party motor insurance plan from Heirs General Insurance will receive N1,000 airtime voucher and automatically qualify for a chance to win one of the 25 available N100,000 fuel vouchers available during draws. Similarly, customers who purchase or renew their comprehensive motor insurance plans from Heirs General Insurance will receive a N3,000 shopping voucher and become eligible to enter the raffle draw for a chance to win one of the 25 N100,000 fuel vouchers.

Speaking on the new promotion, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “Heirs General Insurance Subsidy Promo” is our way of identifying with our teaming customers by easing the financial burden associated with rising costs of living in Nigeria, especially as it relates to fuel purchase”.