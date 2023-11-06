Health tech firm moves to promote technology-driven healthcare solutions

By Gabriel Olawale

Wellahealth, a pioneering health technology company, proudly partnered with the organizers of the 2023 Ibom Tech Week in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The exciting collaboration underscores Wellahealth’s commitment to supporting the tech ecosystem in the state, advancing technology skills of the people, and bringing affordable and convenient health coverage to Akwa Ibom.

As an official sponsor of Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2023, Wellahealth is dedicated to delivering affordable health coverage that meets the unique needs of individuals, families, and organizations in the region.

The organizers of the event expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We’re thrilled to announce Wellahealth as an official sponsor of Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2023. They’re bringing affordable and convenient health cover to you, your family, and your staff. With health plans that are stress-free, cost-effective, and tailored to your needs.”

Dr. Ikpeme Neto, CEO of Wellahealth, is a visionary leader committed to harnessing the power of technology to address healthcare challenges in Nigeria. He believes in the transformative potential of health technology and its capacity to improve health outcomes for all. With an office located in Uyo, Wellahealth is extending its reach to provide quality and affordable healthcare, including comprehensive coverage for common ailments like malaria, typhoid and common tropical illnesses to the citizens of Akwa Ibom.

In addition to enhancing healthcare access, Wellahealth is actively involved in the development of Akwa Ibom’s youth. The company is passionately training young individuals in the state to acquire 21st-century technology skills through WellaSchool. This initiative is part of Wellahealth’s broader commitment to positioning Akwa Ibom as a technology hub and a leading state in the adoption and application of technology solutions in the country.

Wellahealth also hosted the Health Tech Circle, one of the events that heralded the week-long program with conversations around how technology is helping to improve access to affordable healthcare and the future of healthcare. It was moderated by the company’s CEO, Dr Ikpeme Neto.

Through this partnership, Wellahealth and Ibom Tech Week aim to foster an environment where the people of Akwa Ibom can access affordable healthcare, gain valuable technological expertise and improve access to established founders in the tech ecosystem within and outside the state. By combining their resources, “we are working to bring about a brighter future for the state, one that includes improved health and cutting-edge technological innovation”, Dr. Ikpeme Neto added.