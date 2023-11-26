‘He worked against us’, Rivers APC rejects Okocha as new caretaker chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has disowned the newly inaugurated chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, Chief Tony Okocha.

According to the party, Okocha worked against the APC during the 2023 general elections, hence, he is not a member and cannot be the caretaker boss.

.

The Rivers APC Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, made the assertion on Saturday while speaking as a guest on Channels TV’s programme.

His accusation came even as the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state has continued to worsen.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the ruling APC inaugurated members of the caretaker committee for the Rivers chapter of the party on Friday.

While Okocha was made chairman, Eric Nwibani was appointed Secretary of the seven-man caretaker committee.

However, during the interview, Nwauju alleged that Okocha worked against the party in Rivers State during the last election.

He said, “As I speak to you, the number one person on the caretaker committee list is not a member of the APC. Tony Okocha left the party and joined forces with Magnus Abe against the party.

“Everybody in Rivers State is aware that the man never campaigned for any of the candidates of the APC in Rivers State.

“So how can a man who worked against the APC now turn around to lead the APC.

“Which of the APC is he going to lead? It is not about the person of Tony Okocha, but the legality of the action of Ganduje NWC.”

The APC National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Ganduje, while inaugurating the committee, charged them to take over Rivers for the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.