‘He came distant 3rd’— FFK mocks Dino Melaye over election loss

By Idowu Bankole

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has berated Senator Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the just concluded Kogi State Gubernatorial Election, over his election loss.

Dino polled 46,262 votes to come third in the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, the 11th.

Dino Melaye has since rejected the results of the polls, saying “the APC institutionalised rigging, in a scientific form.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode wrote, “Despite all his loud and boastful rantings, puerile noise-making, clownish behaviour, tough guy “gra gra”, he received the flogging and trouncing of his pitiful life in the Kogi state Governorship election.”

“Out of the 751,000 votes that were cast he could not even muster up to 47,000. That is approximately 5%.”

“Worst still he came in a very distant third in the race and some have even said fourth! How sad!”

“This is a man that was once elected as a House of Reps member and a Senator”

“This is a man that mocked PBAT for his age, called him a drug dealer, accused him of being a drug addict, threatened to violate the honour of the First Lady, rolled all over the floor during the presidential campaign rallies in the name of depicting our President as an invalid and geriatric and threatened us with hell, fire and brimstone if Asiwaju won.

“Well, today he is where he is and politically it’s all over for him. How are the mighty fallen!”

It appears that the White Lion of Kogi made good his promise and has retired him from politics permanently.”