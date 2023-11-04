Hayes to quit as Chelsea Women’s boss at end of season

Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes has decided to leave at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on her trophy-laden spell in charge of the Blues.

Hayes is one of the most successful managers in women’s football after masterminding Chelsea’s six WSL titles.

The 47-year-old has also won five FA Cups, two League Cups, the Spring Series trophy and the Community Shield with Chelsea’s women.

Hayes, who has steered Chelsea to an historic double on two occasions and achieved one domestic treble, has been linked to the vacant United States women’s national team role currently occupied by interim boss Twila Kilgore.

“Chelsea FC can today confirm that highly decorated Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes OBE will depart the club at the end of the season to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football,” a Chelsea statement said.

Hayes joined Chelsea in 2012, six years before the WSL became fully professional, and transformed the club into a powerhouse of the women’s game.

She is a six-time WSL manager of the season and was named The Best FIFA Women’s Coach in 2021.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said: “Emma’s contribution to Chelsea cannot be understated.

“She has been a pioneer in women’s football and is hugely respected within the game. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming months.”

Hayes has regularly been mentioned as one of the bosses in women’s football who could move into management of a men’s side.

But she believes holding a top job in the women’s game should never be seen as a stepping stone into men’s football.

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “Emma has been one of the biggest drivers of change in women’s football. Her achievements at Chelsea are unrivalled and will live in the club’s history forever.

“Given everything she has contributed to Chelsea in over a decade with the club, and the legacy she leaves behind, we would never stand in her way when she felt it was the right time to pursue a new challenge.”