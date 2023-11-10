Hassan Bello, Sheidu-Shabi harp on exports, AfCFTA for Nigeria’s economic growth

By Godwin Oritse

The Federal Government has been urged to devise an actionable plan for Nigeria to increase its exports and stop depending on imports.



Speaking at the 2023 summit organised by City Business News Online in Lagos, Principal Partner, Justicia Legal Practitioners and Former Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, said the rage of importation has wreaked more havoc on the Nigerian economy over the years. He also said that one of the major problems that Nigeria have is lack of proper planning.



He stated: ‘‘The Apapa ports were built in the 80s, but the railway was abandoned; Everything was moved by road, until it came to the climax where the ports became congested and Nigeria losing trillions of naira.

“Why is it that there is no rail connection to the ports, and we have the same thing happening in Lekki now, so planning is part of our major problems.”



Speaking on the theme: “Repositioning Nigerian Economy: 2023 and Beyond” the Chairperson, Women in Logistic and Transport (WiLAT), Pharm Khadijat Ifelola Sheidu-Shabi, said she is hopeful that Nigeria will rise again, but it should look inward and initiate a shift from import-dependent to export-oriented economy.



Sheidu-Shabi said the women and the nation at large should take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and maximize the opportunities to the benefit of the nation’s economy.

“I know that we have export terminals coming up and these export terminals are growing. We need to increase our exportation and stop dependence on importation.



Group Managing Director, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Oscar Onyema, said the economic situation of Nigeria gives rise to the need to explore other options of generating revenue and attracting investors both locally and internationally.’’

Oscar who was represented at the event by Group Chief Investment Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, (NGX), Mr Tony Idugboe said: “One of the key areas that could boost the economy as well as create enormous opportunities for investors is the capital market. Investing in the capital market gives the nation an opportunity to unlock new avenues for economic growth and development.’’