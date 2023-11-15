Hardship: End strike now, CSOs tell NLC, TUC

By Ibrahim Hassan

A Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organisations(CSOs) has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to consider the current economic hardship Nigerians are facing and call off the ongoing nationwide strike immediately.

According to the CSOs, the untold hardship caused by the indefinite strike, especially in the North is becoming unbearable for the ordinary citizens, who earn a living from daily economic activities.

In the 8-point communique issued after an emergency meeting held at Arewa House, Kaduna, the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations urged the labour unions to consider alternative dispute resolution mechanisms other than strike actions to achieve their demands that will usually ground the economy and cause more hardships to the common man.

In the communique jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Comrade Musa Abdullahi Danbatta and Comrade Yusuf Ibrahim Kudan, the CSOs said although NLC has the right to mount pressure on the government to achieve its demands, the timing was wrong considering the plethora of challenges facing the country now.

While stating that they were not insensitive to the plight of labour unions and the reasons for the strike, they wanted the labour unions to consider and be mindful that the issues raised were inherited problems, which are currently being addressed by the Federal Government.

” it would be counter-productive to slow the process down with incessant strike actions when round table engagements could be a better option;” they added.

” We have followed with keen interest, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration and discovered that his economic policies are geared toward economic recovery and ensuring sustainable sectoral growth and development. It is against this background that we resolved that the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and other labour unions should call off the strike action immediately and consider a round table engagement with the Federal Government on issues of their demands “

“We, therefore, call on respected labour unions to support President Ahmed Tinubu to move the country forward, considering that since assuming office on May 29, 2023, he has demonstrated commitment to tackling the economic problems inherited and began the journey to rebuild the country’s battered economy in a difficult situation.”

“NLC and TUC should consider that the President was able to take a bold and courageous decision to remove the fuel subsidy to avert a national economic catastrophe of epic proportions, which stunted the growth of the economy over the years”.

“It was in consideration of the pains on Nigerians and workers especially that the government rolled out intervention in the form of Palliatives to help cushion the unintended negative impacts of subsidy removal, such as; working out a minimum wage and salary increase, supporting states and local governments, providing fertilizers to farmers, grains to households, cash transfers to people with low incomes.”

“It is worthy of note that President Tinubu laid out steps to improve incentives for civil servants, including salary increases, and improving quality and hygiene of working environments. His payroll-system reforms removed thousands of ghost workers from the system”.

The CSOs also asked the labour unions to consider the Federal Government’s Petroleum industry reforms aimed at improving crude oil production output and the ongoing efforts made to repatriate looted funds, which will no doubt help in revenue generation and enhanced economic stability.

While highlighting Tinubu’s economic recovery reforms, they observed that the government has set up a Tax and Fiscal Reforms Committee that is fully at work to deepen the ongoing reforms and reposition the national economy for long-term sustainability.

The Coalition however, expressed optimism that these reforms would help reduce the impact of the high cost of living on the citizens, adding that “the support of labour unions as pressure groups is required to help the President focus on redirecting the economy and remove impediments to productivity and competitiveness to grow and create millions of decent jobs that are essential for long term economic growth.”