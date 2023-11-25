Hamas armed wing says 13 Israelis, 7 foreigners handed over to Red Cross

A woman holds a flag of Israel and a portrait of 13-year-old Alma, held hostage in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in southern Israel, during a protest asking for the release of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv on November 25, 2023. (Photo by GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

The armed wing of Hamas said Saturday it had handed over 13 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross under the terms of an agreement with Israel, along with an additional seven foreign citizens.

The transfer — which had been delayed after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement, claims denied by Israeli officials — took place “in the context of the humanitarian pause”, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said in statement.