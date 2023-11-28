Habib Foundation impacts Ogun pupils with leadership skills, distributes materials

Adebiyi Habib Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) focusing on the development and education of young people, has trained over 500 students in Ogun State on leadership skills and distributed some learning materials to them.



The foundation and its resource persons recently engaged the students in three secondary schools in different communities in Yewa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state through a two-day mentorship project, themed ‘Nurturing future leaders and unleashing hidden potentials’.



The schools were Obalaju High School, Ijoga-Orile; Eyinni Comprehensive High School, Ibooro; and Oluaso High School, Imasayi all in the local council area.



The founder of the foundation, Mr Adebiyi Habib Taiwo, said the project was borne out of the desire to mentor the young generation while imparting to them the knowledge of self-empowerment.

Worried by the standard of education in the local government, Taiwo called for more attention and support for the schools, while discouraging all forms of unlawful practices such as smuggling, early pregnancy, drug abuse, among others.



“These vices have contributed negatively to the progress of youths in these communities. Hence, the mentorship session will go a long way in making a reasonable future for the students and unleashing the potential in them,” he said.



Taiwo pledged to execute more of the programme for schools in the state and across the country.

He revealed that over one thousand exercise books were distributed to students in the three schools, including packs of pens and mathematical sets.



“We hope that, in the next five years, some of the beneficiaries of this programme will be proud ambassadors of their respective communities and Nigeria at large,” he said.



Mr Akinsowon Lateef, the Deputy Coordinator of the project, said the foundation focuses on creating an enabling environment for youth to thrive, especially those living in less-developed communities.

One of the guest speakers, Barrister Abanigbe Mosidat Olanrewaju, underscored the importance of education as a powerful gateway to opportunities, shared insights on the significance of personal development, and emphasised the role of mentors in guiding students towards greatness.



Citing notable individuals and their journey to greatness, she also emphasised the critical role of course selection and encouraged the students to set goals geared towards achieving excellence in their academic journey.



“This project will offer a positive path for those who are willing to make something of themselves and can empower those who have previously been locked out of existing social order. This will also give them a chance to contribute and lead, creating a culture where innovation and creativity are discovered,” Olanrewaju said.



The management and students of the schools thanked the foundation for the humanitarian gesture and urged its team to continue the programme across the state.