Habeeb Okunola bags Euro Knowledge Leadership award

In an elegant ceremony held on Friday, 24th of November, 2023 at the House of Lords, Westminster, London, United Kingdom, the head honcho of TILT Group, Chief Habeeb Okunola was bestowed with the Euro Knowledge Leadership Award.



The award is in recognition of his remarkable achievements, unwavering commitment to excellence in the private sector, contributions to philanthropy and transformative impact across diverse industries.



Receiving the award which was presented by former Washington State Senator Mona Das, Chief Okunola who was represented by Ayodele Jenyo of CINI Holdings UK, disclosed that one of his greatest passion is philanthropy and he has empowered multitudes through his Habeeb Okunola Foundation, while also increasing capacity and reach by collaborating with like-minded individuals.



Okunola further expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the Euro Knowledge Award, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), for acknowledging his efforts and accomplishments. He dedicated the award to the exceptional management team and dedicated staff of TILT Group for their unwavering support and creative contributions to the company’s achievements.



The star-studded event, graced by high-ranking government officials, industry captains, policymakers, and business magnates from across the globe, provided a fitting backdrop for celebrating Okunola’s remarkable achievements and leadership. The Euro Knowledge Leadership Award ceremony serves as a powerful platform for fostering collaboration, networking, and knowledge exchange among world leaders and philanthropists, driving innovation and development across diverse sectors.