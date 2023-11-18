Haaland names Ronaldo as ‘main’ inspiration, says ‘I always watch him on YouTube’

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has named Portugal and Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo as his main inspiration while growing up, stating he watched his videos on YouTube always.

Haaland has been in fine form since moving to Manchester City in the summer of 2022. The 23-year-old now has 69 goals in 71 appearances and was instrumental to Manchester City’s historic treble success last season.

In an interview with TV 2, Haaland revealed that he watched Ronaldo’s movements during games to improve his playing style.

His words: “I remember always watching him on YouTube for his movements in the box: He used to make two or three moves before attacking the space he wanted to be in.

‘It’s kind of a duel in that situation with the centre-backs. It is important to time it perfectly. And the post must be good. If you don’t get a good cross, you won’t be able to score with your head.

“How Cristiano moves, and how he has managed to develop his game. You remember when he played in Manchester United and the first years in Real Madrid, to become more of a striker in Real Madrid.

‘It is incredible for him that he manages. But also how he scores the goals. It is the small movements in the box, and being able to deceive the defenders,” he added.

The Norwegian forward has scored 17 goals for Manchester City so far this season, scoring a brace in the 4-4 draw against Chelsea just before the international break.

Haaland will miss the rest of Norway’s Euro 2024 qualifying games after picking up an injury in the 2-0 win over Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Vanguard News