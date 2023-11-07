GWR: ‘What did he cook?’, reactions as Irish chef Alan Fisher dethrones Hilda Baci 

Reactions have begun trailing the news from the Guinness World Record that an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, has dethroned Nigeria’s Hilda Baci to become the record holder of the longest cooking marathon record.

The body, in a post on X on Tuesday, announced that Fisher “cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.”

His feat was more than 24 hours longer than the previous record set by Baci at 93 hours, 11 minutes. It was also announced that Fisher, in his attempt, broke the record for the longest baking marathon (individual) with a time of 47 hours, 21 minutes.

The announcement has sparked reactions on social media, with some asking what he cooked.

@Peruzzi “If The Food Wey That Manchi Cook No Sweet Pass Hilda Own, E No Suppose Win”

@IamBlaccode “What did the Irish man cooked…? Is it beans or hard kponmo… Which bàbà help am do am? How the baba do am? Something chef Dami, her pastor and others tried and could not succeed”

