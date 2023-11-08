GWR: ‘I remain a record holder in spirit and in history’, says Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef, Hilda Chef says she remains a record holder after the body announced that Irish chef, Alan Fisher is now the holder of the longest cooking marathon record.

Recall that the body, in a post on X on Tuesday, announced that Fisher “cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.”

After the GWR announced Fisher as the record holder, Hilda Baci deleted “Guinness World Record Holder” from her social media bio, raising questions from some netizens.

In a post on X, she stated that she adjusted her bio, just like her predecessor, Chef Lata from India, did when she broke the record earlier in the year.

“Just as Chef Lata respectfully acknowledged the new record holder by updating her bio and later fine-tuning the wording, I’ve adjusted mine too.

“Achieving such a record is no small feat, and I know this firsthand. I have only the greatest admiration for the hard work it took for Alan to reach such heights. Sportsmanship is about recognizing progress, whether the accolade is in my bio or not. I remain a record holder in spirit and in history. Let’s celebrate achievement and the spirit of competition.”