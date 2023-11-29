Guru Deseye Subai blames ritual killings on youths’ alcohol, drugs abuse

Popular spiritual teacher, Guru Deseye Subai, has raised concerns about the reoccurrence of ritual killings in Nigeria and has blamed this menace on the abuse of drugs and alcohol by youths.

In one of his recent teachings, Guru Deseye stated that ritual killings are an aftermath of youths living reckless lifestyles that open them up to evil spirits which influence them to commit such acts. He stated that these evil spirits use these youths to perpetrate evil deeds like ritual killings.

He said that young people who take illicit drugs, consume excessive alcohol, smoke illicit substances and sing vulgar songs, invite evil spirits into their souls which in turn influences them to commit such devious acts. He went further to state that these evil spirits take control of their souls and push them to kill, harm and commit other crimes such as murder or as many would term it “ritual killings”.

Guru Deseye Subai has been in the limelight for the past few months over his numerous impressive feats and other arguable opinions. It was reported in another article, that Guru was awash with praise by the people of Ogoni Land due to the countless healings and miracles he performed when he lived there.

He was also reported to have claimed to have the cure for cancer at his fingertips along with a cure for other chronic illnesses. Many people are said to know him for his enlightening spiritual teachings on different pressing issues, as well as his healing feats.

While Guru’s assertion on ritual killings and other matters exhibit a spectrum of emotions, ranging from positive to negative critiques as well as indifference, a prevailing sentiment among the majority of Nigerians ties the recurring incidents of ritual killings to the persistent rise in poverty.

It is believed by many Nigerians that as long as the economy is in shambles, the predisposition of the younger demographic towards the misuse of drugs and the consumption of excessive alcohol will persist and so shall ritual killings.