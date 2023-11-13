Gunmen kidnap UNICAL Professor in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

The Director of SERVICOM at the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Professor Patrick Egaga was on Sunday night kidnapped by unidentified gunmen at the University staff quarters.

Prof. Egaga who is a professor at the Department of Special Education at the University was said to have been kidnapped at his residence.

The gunmen numbering over four were said to have whisked him away through the river that overlooks the University’s staff quarters.

It was gathered that the gunmen also came in through the same river that connects Calabar to Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

When contacted , the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Cross River state Police Command , SP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident adding that action have been initiated to secure his release.

Her words :” Although



the family didn’t report the incident, the tactical teams of in charge of kidnapping are working to secure his release as we speak,” she said

The University spokesman, Mr Effiong Eyo also said the University learnt of the abduction on Monday morning and that’s all he has for now as more details would be released later.