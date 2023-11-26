Guinness World Records: Eniola surpasses 50 hours wash-a-thon target

…as deputy Vice-Chancellor pays solidarity visit

By Shina Abubakar

Eniola Subair, student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state attempting to set Guinness World Records for the longest hand cloth washing (Wash-a-thon) has surpassed the 50 hours target set.

This is as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor on Administration of the University, Professor Abayomi Daramola paid a solidarity visit to the 200-level student of Linguistics and African Languages on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, who travelled out of the country.

Eniola started the wash-a-thon on Friday afternoon and as at 8:17pm on Sunday reached 55 hours and she continues to push on till 12midnight to pave way for resting periods.

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University thronged the Students Union Building car park venue of the quest to rally support for one of their own.

Also her mother, Omogbolabo Afolake was also in the crowd cheering her daughter to victory.

Different student artists also performed live to keep the crowd and Eniola entertained all through the night.

Also, Joseph Adeyemi, Zonal Sales Manager, Aspira, said the company is at OAU to support Eniola’s dream like it does for other visionary Nigerian youths wishing to break new grounds.

President, OAU Students’ Union, Abbas Akinremi said Eniola has decided to go through the task till 1am to complete 60 hours to allow for GWR deduction.

