Guinness World Record: OAU student starts 50-hour hand wash-a-thon

By Shina Abubakar

A student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Osun state, Subair Enitan on Friday commenced 50-hour hand wash-a-thon to set a Guinness World Record.

Enitan, who had notified the Guinness World Record of her intentions in June this year, was given November 24th, 2023 to embark on her attempt.

The 200-level Linguistics and African Languages student has the support of school’s Students’ Union leadership which set the venue of the longest hand washing exercise at the school campus in Ile-Ife on Friday with students and staff of the institution cheering her on.

Before she officially started washing clothes, she expressed optimism that she will finish strong as title holder of the longest hand-washing hours.

According to her, “My background, the lessons life taught me have been motivating me to embark on this wash-a-thon. My experience is unexplainable but it taught me to be selfless. I am confident that I will reach the set goal of 50 hours of hand wash and by God’s grace I will emerge victorious.

“Despite the massive support from my colleagues here, I pray for the grace of God to be able to complete the task. My parents are very supportive and I urge Nigerians to rally round me while I work towards completing the task”.

The Student Union President, Abbas Akinremi-Ojo disclosed that needed supports including ambulance, lighting, water among other logistics have been put in place to ensure she win the challenge.

The management of OAU through the Dean, Students Affairs, Professor John Odedire said the school is ready to give all it takes to ensure she clinches the record.