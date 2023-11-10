Guinness Nigeria Holds 73rd Annual General Meeting

Following about two years of holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually due to the restrictions put in place to tackle the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Guinness Nigeria Plc, on Tuesday welcomed its shareholders physically for the 73rd Annual General Meeting in Lagos State.

The company’s revenue grew by an impressive 11% increase in its topline revenue, despite facing severe macro-economic challenges for the financial year ended June 30, 2023.

“We are delighted to receive our shareholders physically this year, to share with them the positive outcomes of our fiscal year ’23, despite the challenging operating environment,” said Dr. Omobola Johnson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Guinness Nigeria Plc. “The strong financial performance and strategic achievements reflect the dedication and handwork of our team alongside the unwavering support of our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Johnson further explained that at the heart of Guinness’ success is innovation. “Innovation and how best to satisfy our customers with our products, are always top of mind for us at Guinness. As Nigeria’s foremost Total Beverage Alcohol company, we take pride in the legacies of our iconic brands and we hope to continue turning out products that will ensure we retain that pride.

Managing Director, John Musunga, expressed confidence in the company’s continued growth.

“In recent years, our company has faced several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply chain crisis. Despite these, we have continued to innovate and grow. We believe we will continue to thrive, by constantly innovating, being committed to sustainable practices, upholding corporate governance, and community engagement. These values have guided our company and will continue to guide us in the years to come.

As a business, Guinness Nigeria Plc. will continue to explore sourcing opportunities locally that would not only help drive employment but also see us take advantage of pricing opportunities as they arise to ensure our revenue remains on a steady growth path and we continue to deliver value to our stakeholders. We are excited to embark on the next phase of our journey, and we are confident that our commitment to innovation and resilience will help us to achieve even greater success.”