Guild of photojournalists holds annual conference

By Akeem Salau

The Guild of Photojournalists Nigeria (GPN) is set to hold its 3rd Annual Conference and Awards at the prestigious Nigerian Bar Association Hall in Lagos on December 08, 2023.

The event which will be chaired by the grand patron of the association and Group Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance PLC, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi will feature a landscape architect and Executive Director, Earthshield International Foundation , Dr Jumoke Kassim and General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Babatunde Ajayi as keynote speakers.

Guest speakers include Mr Shina Badaru, founder, of Technology Times Media Limited; CEO, of Precise Company, Bolaji Okusaga and Ayodele Omotoso, CEO, Travelogue Communications Limited.

The special guests of honour are Prince Yemisi Shyllon, one of Nigeria’s biggest art collectors, and Comrade Adeleye Ajayi, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Lagos Chapter.

However, the theme for the annual event is tagged, ‘Environmental Pollution: Threat to Human, Social and Economic Rights’ with a sub-theme, ‘Artificial Intelligence and Spread of Misinformation in Today’s Photojournalism.’

The Chairman, of GPN Conference Committee 2023, Mr Segun Raphael described the forthcoming event as a robust and conducive atmosphere for cross fertilisation of ideas. He expressed optimism about the deliveries of the invited speakers and hoped that the practitioners, stakeholders, and the state would be better for it along the value chain.

The GPN Chairman, Mr Abiodun Ajala explained that the conference was created to showcase a body of works of members(exhibition) using a theme to set an agenda for public discourse. “In 2022, our theme was hinged on election-related challenges by media professionals.

But this edition is centered on environmental pollution and our focus is to drive home the need to keep a sustainable and clean environment. We strongly believe that the speakers and stakeholders will do justice to the topic.” Ajala concluded

At the awards session, brands and individuals would be honoured for exemplary leadership roles played both locally and globally.

Some of the awardees expected at the event include Mr Ademola Osinubi, former Managing Director, PUNCH Nigeria Limited; Mr Femi Otedola, Chairman. Geregu Power PLC, Mrs Yinka Ogunde, CEO, Edumark Consult; Mr Alfred Okoigun, founder/GMD, ARCO Group PLC.; Mr Abdulrasaq Isa, Chairman, Waltersmith Group of Companies; Mr. Bashir Jamoh, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among others.