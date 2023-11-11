Guber Polls: Uzodinma’s victory reflects will of Imo people – Pedro Chibuzo

Uzofdimma

Campaign organization of a Presidential aspirant of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Pedro Chibuzo-Obi, yesterday, said the re-election of Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is a true reflection of the people’s will.

In a statement signed by Pedro Obi Campaign Organization, the NANS presidential hopeful noted that Uzodinma’s landslide victory was a testament to the trust and confidence the good people of Imo State have in his leadership.

The statement read in parts: ”The Pedro Campaign Organization, extends her heartfelt congratulations on your resounding victory in the Imo State Governorship Election held on Nov 11, 2023.

“We applaud the citizens of Imo State for once again choosing you as their Governor. Your victory is a reflection of the positive impact your administration has had on the state, and we believe it ushers in another term to actualize the hopes and aspirations of the good people of Imo State.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the student community of Imo State for re-electing the ‘Best Man’, Governor Hope Uzodinma. Your support demonstrates a shared vision for a better and more prosperous state.

“A special acknowledgment goes to the Bureau of Nigerian Student Affairs Imo State, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on NANS, Hon. COMR. (Dr.)Casmir Nneji Okereafor. The efforts of Nigerian students in delivering on their resolve to re-elect NANS Patron as Imo State Governor is highly commendable, and we appreciate the dedication and hard work invested in ensuring victory in your various polling booths across the 27 Local Government.

“As we look forward to another tenure under your leadership, we remain confident that your administration will continue to prioritize the welfare and development of Imo State and entire Nigeria. We extend our best wishes for a successful and impactful second term.”