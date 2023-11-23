Guber polls: Kano must not be allowed to burn, Yoruba community tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Bashir Bello

Yoruba residents in Kano under the aegis of Concerned Yoruba Community have on Thursday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to allow Kano to burn for political expediency or interest.

This was as they called on notable Yoruba leaders, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, Oba of Lagos, Alake of Egba, Awujale of Ijebuland and Olubadan of Ibadan among other leaders to as a matter of urgency wade in by calling the President to order over his alleged interference in the political crisis ahead of 2027.

The Secretary General of the community, Comrade Taofeek Olalekan Olaosebikon while addressing newsmen in Kano on the political crisis said they are very worried that the unfolding political situation will have adverse effects on the Yoruba in Kano.

According to him, “For one, we know the political tradition here in Kano and the issues surrounding such positions. In the case of the last election cycle in Kano, we know how the election went and the outright winners compared to the losers. And this is our major concern right now. It is some form of Deja Vu! We are very worried that the unfolding political situation will have adverse effects on us the Yoruba in Kano. History is there to enlighten us better. Kano is a very volatile state politically and this is the reason why all men and women of goodwill should be concerned about the situation in Kano and rally around a collective initiative to save the state from any calamity which will affect us and our livelihood.

“In this regard, we are using this platform to call on all Yoruba Obas and leaders of thought to wade into the Kano situation without further delay by engaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a possible political settlement of the Kano logjam.

‘Kano must not be allowed to erupt into such preventable chaos as it happened in the past. Of course, many enlightened minds believe very strongly that what we are witnessing in Kano today has a strong relationship with political elite interference in the political results and mandate so obviously given to Abba Kabir Yusuf by the citizens of the state. There must thus be an elite formation to quickly come together and talk with Mr. President so that he sees beyond whatever briefing he is getting on Kano by vested interests within and outside his party, and act as a statesman! It is clear to all that the NNPP won the state. Take a look at the results across the board. 2 senators out of 3, 18 rep members out of 24, and 26 out of 40 assembly members. Is it the same people who voted this way that will accept a situation where the Governor they elected is removed by some technicality? The answer is a resounding NO!

“Kano must not be allowed to burn on the altar of political expediency or interest, or calculation towards 2027 for that matter. We must face the truth!

“Despite the pronouncements by the courts, we must never forget that Governor Abba Yusuf’s party won in 2019 but was denied the victory. Now in 2023, the same scenario is unfolding which is already being met with resistance.

“For our interest, the Yoruba in Kano, we are using this platform to call on our leading obas and leaders to come to our assistance by engaging President Bola Tinubu on the political situation in Kano.

“The average man already believes that the judiciary has been interfered with. We are hereby calling on our fathers, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, to intervene without further delay.

“We are also calling on the Oba of Lagos, Alake of Egba, Awujale of Ijebuland, Olubadan of Ibadan and other Yoruba leading lights to come to our aid as we won’t find it easy if the situation degenerates further as we expect that it would.

“The people here will believe that they were cheated on by a Yoruba President. That is the word going around now. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.

“Importantly, we the Yoruba in Kano have been here long enough to articulate and appreciate the political tendencies here and implications for our common good. For the record, many of us were born and raised in Kano, indeed, we have become “Kano indigenes” in some strategic sense. This is our home as we have come to acknowledge and appreciate our stay in Kano and indeed our economic sustenance, well-being and development. Our children are doing fine in schools here as well as many of different ages engaged in one activity or the other. So Kano is our home and we are happy being here,” the Secretary General of the community, Comrade Taofeek Olalekan Olaosebikon stated.

Recalled that the Court of Appeal had in its judgment last Friday and that read by the chairman of the panel, Justice Moore Adumein, upheld the judgement of the tribunal, declaring APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the governorship election in the state and sacked governor Abba Yusuf of NNPP.

The development had created tension in the state with protests erupting on Wednesday but police dispersed the protesters and brought the situation under control.