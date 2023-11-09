Guber election: Uphold the sanctity of election, Imo Stakeholders in Diaspora tell INEC, DSS

Yakubu

…Advise Imolites to be courageous, come out en mass to vote

Forty-eight hours before the off-season election in the state, Imo Stakeholders in Diaspora, have cautioned the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Department of State Services (DSS), to uphold the sanctity of the gubernatorial election, noting that the election would be closely monitored.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by Barrister Franklin Nwakor from the UK and Hon Basil Onwukwe who resides in the USA.

Imo Stakeholders in the Diaspora expressed sadness over past elections, saying that a “singular act of honesty, integrity, and courage in delivering true democratic results has been lacking despite all the millions of public funds pumped into INEC”.

Read the full statement below:

“Imo Stakeholders in Diaspora hereby call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Department of State Services (DSS), and all security agencies to uphold the sanctity of the upcoming electoral process in IMO STATE.

“The upcoming election in Imo State of Nigeria on Saturday the 11th of November 2023 will be closely monitored because the *Nigeria electoral umpire, INEC, has given us great cause for concern.

“The singular act of honesty, integrity, and courage in delivering true democratic results has been lacking despite all the millions of public funds pumped into INEC.

“We call on the indigenes of Imo State “the IMOLITES” to ignore threats or intimidations from any quarters and come out en masse to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“Kindly consider every financial inducement and enticement given to you as a windfall from the corrupt politicians.

“IMOLITES must resist the ideology of GRAB IT, SNATCH IT, RUN with it, and GO TO Court. Let us apply this as an antidote to the prevalent scenarios that have dominated Nigeria’s election process.

“We are witnessing political threats daily, and this is not acceptable.

“The erosion of integrity and honesty cannot be allowed to continue in the heartland of Alaigbo. We have compromised enough and have paid enough price with our blood and treasure. It is now time to lay the groundwork for a new day that truly reflects the will of the people.

“Nigeria’s democracy may be a tradeable commodity, but IMOLITES understand that righteousness exalts a nation, that democracy is our religion and the inalienable right of every citizen.

“IMO stakeholders in Diaspora hereby call on every eligible voter to embrace their civic duty with vigour and optimism. Let us go out in large numbers and cast our votes as a tribute to the democracy that our *heroes and heroines had fought to preserve.

“To avert the perils that threaten our collective interest in IMO, we must all draw the flames of justice and integrity in the coming election. This election must be a reaffirmation of our commitment to democracy.

“We urge all officials, observers, and participants in this electoral process to ensure that the results of every Ward, and Polling Unit collated are determined, and announced before they are entered into any INEC form before they are uploaded in real-time or transmitted”.