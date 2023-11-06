Guber election: INEC re-enlists Sylva as Bayelsa APC candidate

Sylva

Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has re-enlisted the candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Saturday’s Bayelsa Governorship election, Chief Timipre Sylva.

The decision followed last week’s decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

An Abuja Federal High Court had on October 9 disqualified Sylva from the contest following a suit by a member of the APC in the state, Demesuoyefa Kolomo.

INEC had consequently delisted him, but in an amended list updated on its website on Monday, INEC published Sylva’s particulars as APC’s candidate.