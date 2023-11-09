Guber election: Imo indigenes in diaspora call for massive turnout

…urge indigenes and residents to avoid things that will bring Supreme court in Imo poll

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

A group, Imo Indigenes in Diaspora, IID, yesterday called on Imo State indigenes and residents across Nigeria and the Diaspora’ eligible to vote, to troop out en mass on Saturday to cast their votes without fear of harassment and intimidation, for any governorship candidate of their choice.

IID also urged Imo indigenes and residents to use their votes to say no to the ambitions of those who oppress their people, to continue in office in the state.

The group also urged the Imo electorates not to allow the Federal government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Supreme Court to repeat what they did by imposing a Governor they never voted for in the last governorship election in the state.

A statement signed by Chief Michael Okoroeze, on behalf of Imo Indigenes in Diaspora, expressed disappointment that seven judges were used to impose power against the will of Imo people, saying that such will never be tolerated in the state and is only history and posterity that will judge the judges involved in that case.

The IID statement read, “We, the concerned Imo Indigenes in Diaspora, IID, say NO to the ambition of those who oppress our people to continue in our state. Remember that they were ordered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria to govern in Imo State when Tanko Mohamed was the Chief Justice of Nigeria. They came to power against our people’s wishes.

“The following justices presided over that infamous case that ushered in this catastrophe that we have today. The names of the seven (7) judges or justices who served in the Supreme Court for that Imo State case were the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Tanko Mohamed, Olulayode Ariwoole, current CJN, Sylvester Ngwuta Kudirat Kekere Ekun, Amina Augie, Uwani Abbah Aji and Justice Nweze, who separated himself from the judgment of his colleagues and wrote his own dissenting opinion, and stated that Emeka Ihedioha remains the rightful winner and not the current governor.

“The government was picked from what was thought to be a fourth position in the polls to the first position into power in Imo State. This can not happen a second time. Imolites must vote for the right candidate this time around. Say ‘No’ to oppression and say ‘No’ to death!

“Secondly, Imolites, have not forgotten that under the supreme court imposed government, there has been a staggering increase in Fulani terrorist activities in our land. It seems like they used the imposed government to hasten the vulcanization and Islamization agenda of the Fulani terrorist government of Nigeria.

“They did not stop at that through their institutionalization of Emirates and RUGA, in some parts of South East, including Imo State, the then Federal Government of Nigeria tried to accomplish a total invasion of Igbo land. Are you going to vote for someone who abated all that, someone who will commit extrajudicial executions of our people?

“Imo people are you going to vote for someone who will arrest our innocent citizens and kill them? Are you going to vote for someone who will encourage all manner of crimes in Imo State? Are you going to vote for someone who will burn our markets and villages?

“Imolites are you going to vote for someone who will not prosecute rapists or car thieves, are you going to vote for someone who will let the harassment at illegal checkpoints and roadblocks continue. Are you going to vote for someone who will let bribery and corruption in Igbo land continue?

“Imolites, we must vote for extrajudicial executions of our youths to stop. We must vote for the unlawful arrests of innocent citizens to cease, we must vote for car thefts and car snatching to stop. We must please vote for rape to stop in Igbo land because it is an atrocity that should not be tolerated by anyone.

“Ndi Imo must vote for harassment at illegal checkpoints and roadblocks to stop, we must please vote for bribery and corruption to stop. We must not hesitate to remind you of some of the atrocities that have been taking place in our state.

“Do you still remember the killings by bombings in Orlu and surrounding towns and villages? Do you remember the killings in Izombe villages? Do you remember the massacre of fourteen (14) Otulu young men in Awo-Omamma after a marriage ceremony where one woman lost two sons?

“Ndi Imo, do you remember the executions of Orsu youths and the constant ransacking of that local government area by security outfits? Do you still remember the destruction of the ancient Eke Ututu Market in Orsu Local Government Area by the same thugs who served their criminal masters’ purpose? Do you remember the killings by bombings in Okigwe and surrounding towns and villages? Do you still remember the chasing away of our boys and girls out of our towns and villages because of the threats that criminal thugs pose to their lives?

“Ndi Imo what can you do to change the state of affairs and save lives is simple, one vote and after you vote, use your phone to collect evidence and share it. If anyone tries to rig the election by tampering with the ballot boxes, come out on the streets of Imo State for a protest march to demand that your votes be counted properly.

“Imo Indigenes and residents must exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice and the Nigerian Supreme Court and its judges should respect themselves and honour the rights of Imo people this time.”