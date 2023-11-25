GTBank, others win GRC FinCrime Prevention Awards

By Moses Nosike

The 2023 edition of the Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Financial Crime Prevention Awards marked a momentous occasion recently as GTBank and other organizations clinched awards.

The colourful award ceremony known as the Oscars of the GRC and FinCrime Prevention industry took place in Lagos. These awards distinguish themselves through an impartial selection and judging process, affirming the exceptional accomplishments of the recipients.

Earlier on the day, the organisation had a summit titled ‘Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence: A New Era of Accountability with Implications of Artificial Intelligence on GRC and Financial Crime Prevention’ convened by stakeholders in the Nigerian fincrime industry, setting the stage for the award.

Among the winners were Abiodun Adebanjo of Aiico Insurance, securing the Chief Risk Officer of the Year award, and Femi Jaiyeola from Access Bank as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Year award. Sterling Bank received the Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) Employer of the Year award, while Olumide Oguntuase of GTBank was recognized as the Chief Risk Officer of the Year.

Dr. Chinyere Almona was celebrated as the Governance Risk Compliance Woman of the Year, and MTN earned the Financial Crime Prevention Non-FI award for Best Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiative of the Year.

In the Prevention Excellence Awards category for asset management companies, Oyedoyin Awoyinfa of Axa Mansard emerged as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Year. Access Bank also emerged as the Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) & Financial Crime Prevention Visionary Award. Other distinguished winners include, Phillips Consulting, recognized as the Best Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) & Financial Crime Prevention Recruitment & Talents Firm, and Leadway Pensure, honored as the Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) Employer of the Year.

Notable political and media figures were also acknowledged, with Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, given special recognition Award for Governors supporting GRC and anti-financial crime initiatives. Channels TV was recognized in the GRC and FinCrime Prevention Promoters Award category for media.

Dr. Foluso Amusa, the convener, expressed his excitement about this year’s awards ceremony, saying, “In the face of formidable challenges, the success of GRC and FinCrime Prevention Awards stands as a testament to resilience and unwavering commitment. The event not only recognized excellence but showcased the industry’s collective determination to overcome obstacles and elevate standards”.