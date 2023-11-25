Group wants new firm for catering services in Ugborodo

By Jimitota Onoyume

A group, Concerned leaders, Ugborodo community, Warri south West local government area, Delta state have called for a transparent and open bidding process for a new firm to take over the catering services and other jobs on behalf of the community for Chevron Nigeria limited.

In an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, the leaders said the oil giant begins bidding for catering contract at the end of every three years, adding that the company had even gone ahead to publish an advertorial in the Vanguard of Monday 16, page 23 calling for companies to bid for catering and housekeeping services in Chevron facilities.

The group in the open letter signed by the trio of Femi Uwawah, Bawo and Joseph Oloru Tenumah said this time the jobs should be given to a new firm entirely, stressing that the process for any new firm to get the jobs should also be open and very transparent.

They alleged that the recent protest against Chevron by some in Ugborodo community was allegedly orchestrated by persons who wanted to blackmail the oil giant from making the bidding process transparent.

According to the group, those behind the protest wanted to entrench an order that had allegedly profited only a few instead of the entire community.