Group vows to end marginalisation of indigenes in governance of Lagos

Lagos

A newly established socio-cultural group, De Renaissance Patriots has vowed to lead a better Lagos State that will ensure indigenes’ rights are no longer negotiable.

A statement released by the group to newsmen stated that the group was established as a vehicle to drive the course of emancipation with the primary objective of ensuring that an indigene takes the next governor’s seat in Lagos State while their benefits of statehood they have enjoyed since the creation of the state in 1967 are restored.

With former Minister of Communications and General Officer Commanding (GOC), Third Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (Rtd), as its Protem Chairman, Mr. Yomi Tokosi its Protem Secretary and son of a late Oba of Lagos and repository of knowledge in history and culture, Prince Adelani Adeniji-Adele, as Coordinator, De Renaissance Patriots has shown that this time it is serious business.

The group, made up of retired Generals and very uncompromising Nigerians of the Lagos State extractions, has Professor Liasu Adele-Jinadu, Justice Shola Hunponu-Wusu (Rtd), former Military Governor of Osun State, Major General Leo Ajiborisha (Rtd) and Mr Akin (Baba) Martins as its patrons.

The statement reads: “Lagos State was created on 27 May 1967, according to the state creation and transitional provision Decree no 14 of 1967, which restructured Nigeria into a federation of 12 states.

Ikorodu, Epe, Ikeja and Badagry Divisions were joined with the metropolitan Lagos to form the state.

“…Lagos State was gazetted into five administrative divisions and further divided into 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) later. These divisions have the acronyms of IBILE established by Edict 3 of 1968.”

“Based on historical facts and events leading to the creation of Lagos State, the aborigines cannot accept to be lectured on the classification of its indigeneship by those who do not know our history. Their uninformed dialectic way of using alternative options to indicate Lagos City as a no man’s land is not tenable.

“And, we believe that, there is no variation in our view of the clear lines of definition between the city of Lagos, the Eko metropolitan and the state. Professor Rasheed Ojikutu, an illustrious son of Lagos and renowned professor of University of Lagos, has cleared any iota of doubt about the nomenclature of Lagos as a city, metropolitan and state. Since 1967, Lagos State has become a functional state entity within the Nigerian State from Federal Capital status.”

On diminishing political rights of the Lagos State indigenes, the group is saddened by the fact that Lagos State from the beginning of democratic dispensation in 1999 has been sold as a political orphan.

It said, “The political administration in the state has been taking away the indigenous rights in the full participation of governance. Except administration of Raji Fashola (SAN) as the Governor of Lagos State, the seat of governance has always been allotted to a non-indigene. Those running the affairs of government in Lagos State have been mainly non-indigenes. The indigenes have been robbed at the executive, legislative, public and civil service levels as over 60% are non-indigenous holders.”

Sack of 10,000 civil servants, marginalisation, court giving no justice

It pointed out that, “Lagos State is the only state in the whole of the federation where these aberrations hold through abuses of power. The recent appointments of Mrs Ade-John as a full minister representing Lagos State at the Federal Executive Council and Hon Jide Jimoh nominated as Lagos Ogun representative in Federal Civil Service Commission slot are institutionally wrong, unjust and injurious to the pride of indigenes.

“There are so many appointments held within the executive, legislative, public and civil service at the expense of indigenes, by people who are from outside the state and yet the indigenes remain unemployed and they are loyal members of the administration. Such appointments like SAs, SSAs, and so on are held by people from outside. Whereas our own people are qualified to hold such appointments.

“We even went to court under the banner of Omo Eko Pataki to demand for our own constitutional rights but, up till now, we are still being tossed around. We are yet to get justice.”

With the formation of De Renaissance Patriots, the indigenes are now seriously resolved in their struggle saying “Enough is Enough!”

“Our message at this time to the Executive Governor of Lagos State Government and the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) is to review the marginalisation of the indigenes of the state administration and remedy this inappropriate policy in relation to employment, appointment and observed aberration against the emancipation of the IBILE indigenes. It will be recalled that one of the first policies of the party in power was the sack of over 10,000 civil servants, 80% of whom were our people, Lagos State Indigenes. That was the beginning of marginalisation in Lagos State.

De Renaissance noted that Lagos State Government was yet to recognise those who kept the touch of its creation to the time of its creation in 1967 and left, as a call to duty, saying the Lagos State Hall of Fame must not fail to acknowledge the roles of the founding fathers of the state.

It listed such prominent Lagosians who were founding fathers of Lagos State to include Oba Dosunmu, Oba Esugbayi Eleko, Chief Oluwa of Lagos, Oba Musendiku Adele II, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan, Oba Oyefusi, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Obanikoro of Lagos, Ibiyinka Olorunnimbe, Oba CD Akran, James C Vaughan, Orisadipe Obasa, Kitoyi Ajasa, Sir Kofo Abayomi, Akinola Maja, Akanni Doherty, HO Davies and Jubril Martins.

It said, “Lagos State movement with the motto: “Ge de gbe l’ Eko wa”, with leaders such as Oba of Lagos, Musendiku Adele II, Alh Issa Williams HM AlliBalogun, Prince Ibikunle Akitoye, Kasali Kotun, TOS Benson, Justice Oluwa, Dr. JK Randle, Adeniran Ogunsanya, SL Edu, I.S Adewale, Fagbenro Beyioku, Lateef Jakande, Atanda Fatayi-Williams, Sikiru Shitta-Bey, Ajose Adeogun and many others, to mention a few who carried the freedom banners against merging Lagos with Western Region.

“We are back to it because there is a mute plan to take Lagos State to Oduduwa group, robbing Peter to pay Paul. On this great list, we cannot failto acknowledge the active role being played by Alhaji Femi Okunnu, the last man standing, still defending the indigenous rights, including Mr. Allison Ayida and Phillip Asiodu, these last two, even though they were not Indigenes, stood by us and supported us in the creation of Lagos State in 1967,” the group stated.