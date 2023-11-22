Group to Tinubu: Rescue abducted prospective NYSC members

President Tinubu

…Seeks review of NYSC scheme

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

An advocacy group under the aegis of Ibom People’s Congress, IPC, has worried that prospective NYSC members who were abducted over three months ago on their way to Sokoto orientation camp were still in captivity, appealing to President Bola Tinubu and security agencies to expedite action to rescue them.

The group which is made up of Akwa Ibom people in the United States stressed that the government in power should consider the trauma the victims, their Immediate families and loved ones must have been going through since the incident occurred.

It could be recalled that 8 NYSC members and a driver of Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC), all indigenes of the state were taken hostage by bandits terrorising Zamfara State on August 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, a member of the families confirmed to Vanguard that two of the victims, a male and a female have been released, while others are still in the Kidnappers Den.

But addressing some newsmen yesterday in Uyo the President of IPC, Prof John Okon said the group has sent letters to President Tinubu, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker House of Reps, Abbas and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to do everything within their powers to rescue the victims.

His words ” IPC respectfully requests Mr. President to Note the long-term mental, emotional, and psychological damage of the hostage situation on the corps members, their parents, family members, and even their entire communities.

“To direct as appropriate for the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, Intelligences, and other Security Agencies to facilitate immediate release and return of the abducted corps members.

“Direct as appropriate for the government agencies responsible for working collaboratively and sharing information/intelligence with the families of the abducted corps members to assuage their hurts and heightened anxieties.

“As we can no longer allow our children to be exposed to incessant abductions, killings, etc in the course of national service, we strongly recommend the review of the NYSC Scheme to make it more responsive and adaptive to current security and economic realities of the country.

“A high-powered NYSC Scheme review committee should be set up with a mandate to make recommendations for possible amendment of the extant Act within one month (30 days).

“Such amendments should stipulate that corp members serve within their regions and travel distance to states of postings must not exceed 4 -5 hours to avoid night travels before reaching their destinations. This, however, could be and or, is subject to review in future as the security situation stabilises”