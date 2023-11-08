Group to honour exceptional Nigerian teenagers

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV), an NGO focused on mentoring young Nigerians, has announced plans to recognize and honour exceptional teenagers across the country at the upcoming National Children Leadership Conference in Abuja.

The conference will see over 500 children from across the federation participate in various activities aimed at developing leadership skills and fostering national unity.

At the news conference, Hon. Bamidele Salam, Founder and President of CALDEV, stated, “The National Children Leadership Conference 2023 is a national convergence platform designed to give Nigerian children the opportunity to express their talents, contribute to Nigeria’s democratic governance, and learn ethical values on national unity, leadership, and a sense of belonging in government affairs.”

He emphasized that the conference was also an opportunity to celebrate the Universal Children’s Day.

The conference, convened under the theme: ‘Rebuilding Nigeria through Investment in Children’s Education, Welfare, and Security,’ will feature several activities such as leadership training, children parliamentary sessions, panel discussions, quiz competitions, art exhibitions, and more.

Importantly, Salam noted, “The Young Achievers Awards is a flagship component of the conference designed to celebrate teenagers who have excelled in their fields and to inspire others to work hard.”

The honorees, according to Salam, are children who have made remarkable impacts in various fields such as technology, innovation, sports, STEM education, and more.

“We are recognizing children who have made Nigeria proud by winning global laurels,” he said, adding that the conference would provide a platform for these young achievers to engage with policymakers and government officials.

A significant part of the conference will be dedicated to Children’s Financial Literacy, aimed at teaching children the importance of prudence and accountability in managing both personal and public funds.

“We have discovered that financial literacy is a big issue among Nigerians. We believe that if we can mentor children to be knowledgeable about money, it will be better for us,” Salam explained, revealing that a bank would facilitate this particular session.

In conclusion, Salam stated, “This Conference is a deliberate policy by CALDEV and its partners to discuss issues that bother on children’s welfare.

“Participants for this conference will be children who have shown remarkable leadership capabilities in their schools, in the clubs, and in other platforms.

“We look forward to a successful event and the positive impacts it will have on our future leaders.”