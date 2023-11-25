Group to grow women’s participation in oil communities

By Jimitota Onoyume

Pioneer Director, Delta state chapter of International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil and Gas, Mrs. Ogochukwu Okekpolo, has assured that the body would grow more participation of women in oil and gas communities in their local economy in the state.

The Director gave the assurance in her address at the inaugural forum of the body in the state, adding that they were out to encourage more women’s participation in oil and gas areas in their local economy.

“Today, we embark on a journey to amplify the voices, contributions, and aspirations of women who have been and continue to be, instrumental in driving innovation and progress in our field.

“Our forum is not just a gathering; it is a testament to our collective commitment to break barriers, challenge norms, and create a space where women can thrive and lead.”

Fielding questions from newsmen after her investiture as pioneer Director of the forum in Delta state, Mrs Okenkpolo called for more investors in the oil and gas sector, saying it would resolve the problem of high cost of cooking gas in the country.

“I think we open up the oil and gas sector for more investors to come in. We have a lot of gas reserves that we are flaring.

“We could convert them to usable energy that we can use to power things.”

She said her regime would create awareness for the new body in the state which is about five years old in the country, adding that she would also focus on using the platform to empower community women in oil and gas-bearing areas.

“l want to encourage them to join and make the organization visible to them that we are here to support. It’s about mentoring, coaching, collaboration, it’s about growth of all women within oil and gas in Delta state.”