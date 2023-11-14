Group rejects court verdicts sacking Plateau lawmakers

By Ibrahim Hassan

A group, Forum for Justice and Good Governance (FJGG) has expressed worry over the recent verdict delivered by the Appeal Court in the National Assembly (NASS) election cases in Plateau State.



The group in a statement signed by Comrade Daniel Gowong, stated that ahead of the Appeal Court’s reserved judgement on the victory of Plateau State Governor, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, they appealed to the judiciary to be cautious in upturning the victory of democratically elected candidates, as such judgements would amount to upturning people’s will.



According to the group, the situation where the electorate happily trooped out to vote for candidates of their choice during the 2023 general elections but the court later upturned such a popular victory in favour of another candidate, would not be acceptable.



The group added that “we believe strongly that democracy anywhere is about the majority of the people and it should reflect so in any electoral process.



The idea of the Election Petition Tribunal nullifying election, because the PDP candidates in Plateau State did not have a proper party structure and, therefore, could not file candidates for the elections, are pre-election matters.”



“The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Napoleon Bali of the People’s Democratic Party winner with 148,844 votes, while Lalong scored 91 674 to come second in the February 25 elections, so it was a case of people’s choice and should be left so.”



“In a similar development, the Court of Appeal at Abuja, in separate judgements, sacked three PDP House of Reps members: Peter Gyendeng representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency; Musa Bagos representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency and a fifth-term lawmaker, Beni Lar, who represented Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency over issue of invalid nominations by the party.”



“For us, any well-meaning Nigerian must reject it in all its ramifications. The judiciary remains the last hope of the masses.”



“Now that the Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has reserved judgment in the appeal by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Plateau state, Nentawe Goshwe challenging the victory of Caleb Mutfwang, we are calling on the judiciary as the last hope of the masses to Affirm Governor Mutfwang victory.”



“INEC declared the PDP candidate, Governor Mutfwang as winner of the Guber election with 525,299 votes to defeat his APC rival Goshwe, who polled 481,370 votes in the March 18 governorship election in the state.”



“Goshwe later challenged Mutfwang’s victory in the tribunal, claiming that the governor was not validly nominated and sponsored by his party with allegations that his election was not conducted in compliance with the electoral act and he did not win the majority of lawful votes cast during the election.”



“We would be happy to join the people of Plateau State if the Appeal Court will dismiss the baseless allegations and Affirm Mutfwang’s victory which reflected the people’s will as declared by INEC,” they added.