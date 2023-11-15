Group protest sack of four PDP members from NASS

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Activists under the aegis of Concerned Citizens Forum of Nigeria (CCFN), Tuesday, held a massive protest at the United States Embassy in Nigeria, to challenge the Appeal Court ruling that sacked four members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Plateau State, from the National Assembly, based on a pre-election dispute.

The protesters, in their letter signed by the executive secretary, Emmanuel Nicolas, said the rally was to draw the attention of the International community to the threat to democracy and national security in Nigeria.

They said: “The Concerned Citizens Forum of Nigeria writes this letter to bring to the United States of America’s attention the threat to democracy and national security in Nigeria.

“We are alarmed that with the recent happenings in some parts of Nigeria, if urgent steps are not taken to arrest the situation, the country might erupt in crisis due to the brazen display by some politicians.

“The Ambassador may wish to know that there has been a well-orchestrated plan to use the Judiciary to truncate the wishes of the people of Plateau state in its choice of leaders in parliament and the state government.

“What is happening in Plateau state is a rape of democracy and a threat to National Security in all ramifications. A situation where judgments are made on pre-election issues leaves more to be imagined.

“The position of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act, as amended, is clear that pre-election matters can’t be entertained in a post-election matter. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld this position in several cases that served as antecedents.

“The Court of Appeal, in its judgments, indeed turned the law on its head by contravening the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act as amended.

“The people of Plateau state are in a state of shock and disbelief with the turn of events, which does not augur well for the fragile peace in the state given its long history of ethnic, religious, and political unrest.

“The Ambassador may wish to know that the rape of democracy in Plateau state has the potential to ignite another round of conflict of immeasurable proportion as the people feel robbed and exploited by the judgments of the Court of Appeal in the determination of election-related matters.

“The Concerned Citizens Forum of Nigeria is against this brazen display by the Judiciary without recourse to the effect such action would have on the people and, by extension, national security. “

The coalition, therefore, urged the United States “as a worthy democratic partner with Nigeria to rise to the occasion by demanding justice and fairness from the Judiciary in the case of Plateau state.”