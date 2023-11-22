Group calls on Tinubu to save Plateau from impending crisis

President Bola Tinubu

…Backs Obasanjo’s opinion on election matters

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to caution those with a vested interest in the ongoing political cases involving candidates from Plateau State as the group said provoking utterances from the people are overheating the polity and putting citizens on edge.

A youth group in Plateau State, the Plateau Youths Liberation Movement appealed at a press conference in Jos on Wednesday.

The Acting Coordinator of the group, Joshua Jephta who read the text noted, “As a people with the responsibility of ensuring peace, virile and progressive society, we find it very expedient to speak out at this point. The State had in the last few months enjoyed relative peace and this is due to the concerted efforts of the State government and security agencies.

“But we are worried over the turn of events and threats flying all over the State due to the recent judgments of the Appeal Court on elections in the State. Security report reveals that the State is sitting on a cake of gunpowder because of these judgments and as concerned Plateau citizens, we do not want our State to return to its dark days.

“This is why we are calling on President Bola Tinubu, to use his ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra, which simply means hope for every Nigerian irrespective of political inclination to address these concerns. We want the President, being the father of all, to wade into the matter to save democracy and ensure the rule of law prevails at all times.

“We agree with the recent comment of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, where he said it is ‘abnormal and unacceptable for a few persons called judges to overturn the decisions of millions of voters during elections.’ We equally agree with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for saying that the ruling APC has turned the Nigerian judiciary into a ‘cash and carry’ one where politicians who don’t participate in primaries are named as candidates while actual winners of elections are sacked for flimsy reasons.”

The group further appealed to “The National Judicial Council (NJC) and other critical stakeholders in the judicial system to intervene with a view of ensuring that the right thing is done. Democracy is being threatened, the court should not force leaders on the people whom they did not elect. This is the current situation in Plateau.

“We call on relevant agencies to investigate Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, the Member representing the Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency for his inflammatory utterances that preceded the appeal court judgments. The boasting of Gagdi simply suggests a deep-seated compromise on the part of the judiciary… We wish to strongly advise Gagdi to concentrate on the business of law-making which he was elected to do rather than playing the role of a political god-father.

“We also call on Mr Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu to desist from uttering words that are not true. The case of Zamfara and Plateau is not the same as he insinuated, hence his comparison of the two cases was baseless. We strongly advise him to concentrate on the job the President had given him instead of being a ”meddlesome interloper” in the case of Plateau…”