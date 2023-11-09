Ground breaking for N78bn Effurun/Warri flyovers soon – Oborevwori

Oborevwori





Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has disclosed that work would soon commence on the N78billion flyovers, cloverleaf and road expansion projects in Effurun and Warri axis of the state.



Governor Oborevwori said the contractor, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, had been fully mobilised with 25 per cent of the total contract sum, adding that the ground breaking event for the projects would be carried out between November and early December, after all preliminary works would have been concluded.



He disclosed this on Thursday while speaking to journalists during the inspection of the completed Boji-Boji Mixed Market in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.



He said: “We have mobilised Julius Berger with 25 percent of the total contract sum and they are doing the drawings, soil tests and all the necessary preliminary works now.



“Very soon, between now and first week of next month (December), we will have the ground breaking ceremony because everything is in top gear and we are going to keep to all our promises.



“I believe that Deltans are very happy with what we are doing and we are pleased that the state has been very peaceful.”



He commended the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for initiating the market project which comprises 120 shops and a modern abattoir, and lauded the contractor for doing a good job.

“The good thing about it is that the contractor has done a very good job.





“Normally, before we commission any project, we need to inspect it to know whether it is done to specification. So, we are satisfied with this project.



“I know that the people of Ika North East will be very happy for this project and I thank the immediate past governor for initiating the project which has been completed during my tenure,” he said.



He reassured that his administration would complete the payment of promotion arrears to workers in the state with the last tranche expected to be paid at the end of November, adding that his government had also supported workers in the state with the payment of N10,000 each monthly for three months to cushion the effects of economic hardship on them occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.