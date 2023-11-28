Gridlock: Lagos sets up c’ttee on ports’ access roads

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has inaugurated the State Trucks and Cargo Operation, to tackle traffic gridlock to restore sanity to ports’ access roads and Apapa environs.

The inauguration, which was presided over by an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Tiamiyu Oluwatosin, who represented the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, urged the committee to adhere strictly to the work guidelines of the state government and the Ministry of Transportation.

In his remarks, Osiyemi said: “The government felt it was time to resolve the crisis and move the industry forward. There are cases of extortion and hoodlums harassing truck drivers on the road. I want this committee to sit down with the board of trustees to fashion a way to do things appropriately.”

He added that the committee was inaugurated to solve the problem of truckers in the state and the success of the committee would depend on the cooperation of the association’s members.

Osiyemi, who charged the newly inaugurated committee to handle their duties with civility to overcome the lingering crisis in the sector, said: “The state government and the ministry of transportation will render necessary assistance to carry out this task.”

Responding, the chairman of the newly inaugurated committee, Lukman Shittu, commended the Lagos State government and the Ministry of Transportation for constituting the committee.