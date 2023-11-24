Gridlock: After Vanguard’s report, LASTMA arrests drivers, impounds trucks on Oshodi-Apapa expressway

File Photo: Tankers on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

….Vows to sustain enforcement

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Many trucks were, in the early hours of yesterday, impounded by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, operatives.

Drivers on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway were also arrested, following Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive to remove all impediments forthwith around the axis.

The enforcement team impounded the tankers parked indiscriminately along Second Rainbow to Mile 2 Bridge on the expressway.

This came on the heels of a report by Vanguard, on the sudden return of trucks on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway from Second Rainbow, Mile-2, Berger Yard inward Coconut TinCan Ports, after some weeks of sanity experienced in the area.

In defiance of a vacation order by Governor Sanwo-Olu, some truck drivers parked indiscriminately on the expressway, which practically shut down both human and vehicular movement around the area.

According to General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.

Meanwhile, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that the enforcement operation was carried out on the directives of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

H added that some of the impounded tankers were apprehended inside Mile 2 Estates, following reports that the truckers parked indiscriminately thereby causing gridlock and impeding vehicular movement in the states.

According to LASTMA Director of Operations, Mr. Peter Gbejemede, “The enforcement exercise is in line with the law and will be continuous until zero tolerance is achieved on illegal/indiscriminate parking across the state.

“The Special Adviser has, therefore, urged motorists to collaborate with government’s team by informing LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailer/truck via the agency hotlines.”

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu, recently issued vacation order to the truck operators, who park indiscriminately around Apapa area or face appropriate sanction.

The truck drivers in disregard to the governor’s directive returned to the area in their large number doing business as usual before the latest clean up enforcement operation, yesterday by the state government agencies.