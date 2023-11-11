Grammy nominations: Presidency congratulates Davido, Burna Boy, others

The Presidency has congratulated Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr over their Grammy award nominations.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, celebrated the Nigerian artists for their nominations in tweet on Friday night.

Onanuga shared on his X account, “Congratulations to Nigerian singers Davido, Burna Boy, Asake/Olamide, Ayra Starr for their nominations in the 66th Grammy Awards scheduled for Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.”

The quintet bagged nominations in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category on the 66th Grammy nominations list released on Friday, November 10, 2023.

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido , earned his first Grammy nomination.

The ‘OBO’ crooner got three nominations for songs in the 2023 studio album ‘Timeless’.

Burna Boy, who earned four nominations in the 2024 Grammy list, officially became the first Nigerian artist with the most nominations in the award’s history.

21-year-old singer, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has made history as the youngest Nigerian to bag a Grammy nomination.

Her hit song ‘Rush’ was nominated in the inaugural Best African Music Performance category at the 66th Grammys.

Meanwhile, Olamide has also made history as the first Nigerian rapper to bag a Grammy nomination

Olamide’s collaborative song with Asake, ‘Amapiano’, was nominated in the maiden Best African Music Performance category.

Meanwhile, Tems earned another Grammy nomination for co-writing Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

Fireboy DML received his first Grammy nomination for his feature on Jón Batiste’s ‘World Music Radio,’ nominated for Album of the Year.

Similarly, CKay and Seun Kuti also secured nominations for their contributions to Janelle Monae’s ‘Age of Pleasure,’ nominated in the Album of the Year category.

Vanguard News