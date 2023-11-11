Grammy 2024 nominations: ‘I know you’ll win,’ Samklef tells Davido

Nigerian singer, Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, says he knows Davido will win following the singer’s nomination for the 66th Grammys.

Davido got three nominations for Best Global Album “Timeless,” Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable,” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

In a trending video on Instagram on Saturday, Samklef pledged to pray for Davido to win his first Grammy.

“This post is a special post for Davido only! As you don get 3 nominations I will be praying for you to win the 3. You must win something sha. And I also like the fact that you no send anybody. Me and you have something in common. Congratulations once more.” (sic)

Recall that the duo were involved in a social media feud last month after Samklef shared a video of Davido, his wife Chioma, and family members leaving the hospital following the birth of his twin.