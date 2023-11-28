Govt to expand operations of LIFE-ND project in Delta – Omoun

… as beneficiaries get new agricultural items

By Chioma Obinna

To boost agricultural development and ensure food security in Delta State, the State Government has expressed its willingness to ensure effective collaboration with the IFAD/LIFE -ND Project in the state.

Disclosing this yesterday, during the distribution of Agricultural items to LIFE-ND Project beneficiaries, the State’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon Perekebena Omoun said, the collaboration was also necessary in view of the strategic role the LIFE-ND Project was playing in encouraging Agriculture at the grassroots in the State.

The Commissioner, who proved government commitment to this course said, “I’m just from the Budget Presentation by His Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and, I can assure you that, once the counterpart fund for the LIFE-ND Project is ready, the project would be expanded beyond where it is now.

“I have created a budget for the LIFE -ND Project in the 2024 Appropriation Bill and I can assure you that, His Excellency is favourably disposed to the operations of the project,” he added.

The Commissioner, who revealed that he was aware that this is the fourth training tranche of the project in the State said that agriculture was a veritable source of job and wealth creation, therefore, the State Government was totally committed to what it will take to make it succeed, for the overall good of the people.

While appreciating the management of the LIFE-ND Project for doing a good job in the State, the Commissioner urged the beneficiaries of the Agric items to make judicious use of them by adding value.

“You are Ambassadors of LIFE-ND Project, therefore, go and prove that you’re good farmers. Put the skills you have acquired into practice, and make a success of your chosen enterprise,” he added.

While urging the beneficiaries to show commitment to their endeavours, the Commissioner reminded them that, every farmer feeds a shade of unidentified people; therefore, there is no room for failure.

In their response, the incubatees expressed gratitude and satisfaction with the training from the LIFE-ND Project, adding that the training has been life-changing.

The Agricultural items distributed include Tricycles, defecting machines, power generators, welding accessories, juvenile and fish feeds, day-old chicks, poultry drinkers and feeders.

Others are Live chick, outdoor grills, processing tables, plastic fish tanks, gallons and hatching implements, smoking kilns, cash and processing implements.

Also distributed were: Wooden boats, outdoor engines, fishing nets, grinding machines, pressers, hydraulic jacks, Android tablet devices with customised LIFE-ND Project mobile applications, cassava stems, herbicides, pesticides and many others.

Highpoint of the event was the inspection of the Agricultural items by the Commissioner, supported by ministry officials, management of the LIFE-ND Project and others.