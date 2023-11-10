Govt must make political offices less attractive, part-time engagement – Laolu Akande

Laolu Akande, a former senior special adviser to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the government must make political offices less attractive and encourage part-time engagement.

Akande stated this in an interview on Channel Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

He said, “It is possible in this county to have people in political offices not full-time. A parliarmentary system mighjt bring more represenation; might be cheaper and might improve on the issue of accountability.”

Meanwhile, Akande had earlier urged President Bola Tinubu to openly admit that the country’s electoral process requires fixing.

Akande noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did promise Nigerians that the results of the 2023 election would be on the IREV.

He noted INEC has been able to explain to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, justices that “Look, we are not compelled by the law to transmit the results” because it was only a promise and not a law.

He noted that while INEC still has to try and rebuild trust, the president should come out to condemn the poor job done by the electoral umpire.

“The President himself, at the end of the day, ought to also come out, just like President Yar’Adua did, to say, “Look, I understand that we have to fix the electoral process, and I think a lot of what we should do at the end of the day is to come back and look at the reforms.”