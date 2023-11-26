Governor’s diary: Oborevwori’s concern for ease of doing business

Gov Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

As Nigeria aims to improve revenue generation, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has identified harsh and hostile operating environment, poor basic infrastructure, insecurity and policy flip-flops as disincentive to both local and foreign investments in the country.

Oborevwori noted that the nation’s tax to GDP ratio was low because of harsh operating business environment and called for the removal of institutional bottlenecks to the ease-of-doing-business in the country.

He stated this in his keynote address at the 2023 Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) retreat held under the theme: ‘Creating a resilient economy through diversification of the nation’s reserve base’ at the Events Centre, Asaba, Delta State capital.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Oborevwori frowned at the non committal of the CBN to be responsive to the clarity and correctional demands made to it by FAAC, in relation to the management of the Federation Account.

He also called on the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to quickly verify the data earlier submitted by the three tiers of government.

According to the Governor, Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio is comparatively low, about 10-12%, which makes the country vulnerable to disruptions in the global economy.

While commending members of FAAC for their commitment and dedication to duty and for the correction of wrong computations and refunds to oil producing states of the Federation, the Governor added that much work still needs to be done on the payments of 13% derivation, since the coming into force of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

On Thursday, Oborevwori announced that the ground-breaking for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion in Effurun and Warri metropolis would take place on Monday, November 27.

He disclosed this when he received the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (?jájá II), and his delegation on a condolence visit at his private residence in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

He commended the Ooni for his peace moves across the country and for helping to resolve a brewing crisis between Ijaws and Yorubas in Delta State. He said that his administration remained committed to the peace and development of the state.

“We are carrying out the ground-breaking for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf and pedestrian bridges worth N78 billion awarded to Julius Berger in Effurun and Warri metropolis on Monday, 27th November.

“We have inaugurated so many projects initiated by the previous administration and we are also continuing with existing projects while also initiating new ones. I want to appreciate you for your service to humanity and for all the things you have been doing as a royal father,” he stated.

Earlier, the Ooni, who is Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers, said he was in the state to resolve issues between Ijaws and Yorubas in the state and to condole with Governor Oborevwori on the death of his beloved mother-in-law, Mama Agnes Avwenyotoma Tager.

Oba Ogunwusi lauded Governor Oborevwori for his outstanding accomplishments in the state and for upholding the culture and tradition of the people.

Ogunwusi, while urging Governor Oborevwori to call on him any day for support on any issue relating to governance, urged Deltans to continue supporting the Governor to succeed, adding that “at every point in time there is always a leader and followership”.

High point of the visit was a presentation of souvenir to Governor Oborevwori by the Ooni of Ife.