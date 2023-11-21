Gov Yusuf submits N24bn supplementary budget to Kano Assembly

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has submitted N24 billion supplementary budget to the state house of assembly for approval.

The Speaker, Jibril Ismail Falgore who read the letter containing the Governor’s request during its Tuesday plenary session, said the proposed 2023 second supplementary budget amendment bill was transmitted to the House for deliberations and subsequent approval.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Uba Abdullahi, the speaker said the proposed expenditure size is N24 billion whereas four billion was set aside for personnel cost/settlements of gratuity and twenty billion was set aside for capital expenditure supplementary.

According to the statement, “The second supplementary budget of twenty four billion is to be sourced from additional revenue both from federation account allocation Committee, internally generated revenue and receipts from Ministry for Local Government and independent power project loan from CBN.”

It added that, “Still in today’s session the State had adopted a report of the House standing Committee on pension in respect of screening and confirmation for the appointment of Chairman, permanent members and members of Kano State Pension Trustees fund.

“This followed a report presentation by the Chairman of the Committee and Member representing Wudil Constituency, Hon. Ali Abdullahi Manager before the floor of the House.

“After deliberations the House adopted and agreed with the report which will pave way for the appointments of Alhaji Habu Muhd Fagge as Executive Chairman,Hassan Muhd Aminu as Permanent Member one and Zuwaira Abubakar as Permanent Member two.

“Whereas the members of the pension trustees fund where drawn from relevant MDAs and Associations and the Permanent Secretary of the Pension Trustees Fund to serve as the Secretary.

“The House had similarly call on the State government to construct a road from Layin Gidan Kara through Babban Layi pole wire to Tudun Fulani and Tudun Rubudi which linked to Gadan and Western byepass all in Dala and Ungogo local government areas respectively in a joint motion by Hon. Lawan Husaini Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa Majority Leader (Dala Constituency) and Hon.Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo (Ungogo Constituency) which was presented before the floor of the House by Hon. Aminu Sa’ad Ungogo.

“The House deliberated on the motion and subsequently agreed and called on the State government to as a matter of urgency construct the said road in view of it’s strategic importance to the teeming populace of the affected communities and other road users,” the statement however reads.

Meanwhile, the House adjourned it sitting to Wednesday.