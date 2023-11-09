Gov Uzodinma set to garner 68% total votes as opposition parties squabble – Survey

Uzodimma

ADVERTORIAL

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State is set to win by a massive votes haul of over 68% and retain his seat in the Saturday, November 11, 2023, governorship election in the state based on a survey report conducted and released by LakeWhyte Communication, a Lagos based consultancy think-thank.

The survey was conducted between August and October 2023.

Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC who emerged winner, was followed by APGA 8%; LP, 14%; and PDP 10%.

According to the survey “When people were asked which of the political parties they preferred, based on the factors of Trust quotient, Experience, Believability, Track Record, handling of the Economy and Security, 68% of the respondents chose Uzodimma.

“While there was overwhelming support grossing between 85% and 90% in some LGAs and others as low as 40% and 45%, the intrinsic and Germaine output and outcome is that there was no LGA where Uzodimma, did not meet and surpass the constitutionally required 25%.”

With 13,500 people surveyed, an average of 500 per local government area, the 68% affirmation support for Uzodimma is representative of a total of 9,045 respondents.

The respondents were drawn from groups made up of but not limited to Artisans; Transporters; Civil Servants; Rural Dwellers; Professionals; 1st-time voters; Pensioners; Students; Youth; Women groups; Town Union Leadership.

Assessing the performance of the governor, the report revealed that “When the respondents were asked to rate the governor’s performance in the following critical areas of governance engagement – Education, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Job Creation, Empowerment, HealthCare Delivery, Environment, Tourism and Security – he evened out at an average of 65% of the respondents.”

The report also observed that “contrary to the make -believe attitudinisation of the opposition political parties and their governorship candidates that they are set to effect a change by capturing more votes at the polls, the reality on ground, based on interaction with variegated segments of the voting public, is that their adventure is a failed one even before its commencement. One of the obvious facts revealed d during the survey is that each of the three opposition political parties would be dividing and sharing votes from the same pool of voters with anti-APC sentiments, yet they have the hope of defeating Uzodimma. This is illusory at best and a fool’s errand at worst.”