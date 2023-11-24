Gov Umo Eno seeks partnership with Aviation Ministry for expansion of Ibom Air, MRO

… Invites Minister to Official Delivery of first of ten Brand New Airbuses, A220-300 next month

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has expressed the readiness of the State Government to continue to partner with the Ministry of Aviation for continuous development and expansion of the State-owned airline, Ibom Air.

The Governor made this known, during a courtesy visit to the Honourable Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN, in Abuja.

He noted that the State is committed to aviation development, and currently, has a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, (MRO) facility and a new international smart terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo.

The governor who is on a working visit to Abuja, informed the Minister that the State will be receiving the first of tyr ten brand new A220-300 Airbuses ordered by the State government next month, and used the opportunity to invite him to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

He noted that new addition of Airbuses, is part of the efforts by the State government to expand the operations of the State -owned airline.

The Governor, who has since assumption of office, worked round the -clock to ensure effective and efficient implementation of the ARISE Agenda, said the State is very particular about the continuous development of its aviation industry, stressing that developing the tourism industry, agriculture, and other sectors as contained in the ARISE agenda are largely dependent on the aviation industry.

He noted that the State under his watch seeks to connect the dots of development by the previous administrations for the benefit of every Akwa Ibomites.

Governor Eno appreciated the Minister and solicited his help to ensure full commencement of operations of the Maintenance, Overhaul and Repairs ( MRO) facility, a signature aviation facility fully constructed by the state government.

In his response, the Minister, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN appreciated the Governor for the visit and assured that the ministry will continue to support the state government in its determined efforts to develop and expand its aviation sector. He applauded Ibom Air for the strides it has recorded in the aviation sector.

The Governor had, in the course of the working visit to the Federal Capital, attended the Council of State’s meeting as well as the PDP Governors’ Forum.