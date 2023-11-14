Gov Umo Eno approves 10 New Dialysis centres in constituencies

Gov Umo Eno

…Appreciates RCCG for donating Dialysis Machines to A’Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has approved the establishment of ten new Dialysis centres one for each of the ten federal constituencies of the State.

Eno who announced this after commissioning a Dialysis Center donated by Redeemed Christian Church of God( RCCG), at Immanuel General Hospital, in Eket LGA on Monday, directed the Commissioner for Health and other critical stakeholders to ensure that between now and June 2024, those dialysis centres will be available and functional.

He, however, ordered the deployment of relevant personnel from the State hospitals to the Dialysis centre donated by the RCCG to ensure that the facility was not underutilized due to a lack of personnel.

“I have already approved the deployment of staff to the centre. I had given the Honourable Commissioner for Health approval to headhunt for qualified people to come and work here.

“I have also directed the Head of the Civil Service to work with the Ministry of Health and the Civil Service Commission to absorb them as quickly as possible so that we can have permanent staff here. We don’t want to have equipment here, yet we don’t have the manpower to operate them” Eno said

The Governor extolled the RCCG for partnering with the state government through its humanitarian arm, ‘His Love Foundation’, to provide medical facilities to Akwa Ibom people, especially those hopelessly plagued with the ravaging kidney diseases.

Describing the dialysis facility as a critical healthcare intervention, Governor Eno said, “The huge investment here today speaks loudly to the fact that the Government needs to partner with the other layers of the society to ensure that we advance development across sectors of our economy.

“This is pioneered by the church, and I also expect all of the people doing business in Akwa Ibom to rise to the occasion and partner with the State Government to provide facilities that will stand in their names and show that they are residents and doing business around these communities.

“Don’t give us money, but you can do what you have seen here today. We will give you the enabling environment, we will do the building, and we will provide the staff if you partner with us in your way.

“For me, this is a clarion call on all churches to come forth and be inspired by what we have seen here today. It is a step in the very right direction”

Speaking, the RCCG Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility, (CSR) Pastor Idowu Iluyomade said the Church, driven by a passion for humanity and the need to bring help to people afflicted by the scourge of kidney diseases has already established 12 Dialysis Centres across the country.

Iluyomade explained that the Church was pleased to set up the 13th in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

On his part, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, described dialysis as one of the best ways of managing kidney failure and affirmed the delivery of three dialysis machines, with accessories, by the RCCG to the centre.