Gov poll: N200m wasn’t paid for Sanwo-Olu’s legal fee — Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State government, yesterday, debunked a report on social media that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu paid his lawyers from the state government’s funds, describing it as false.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, stated this, while reacting to a post on X (formerly Twitter), by the Labour Party, LP, candidate, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, accusing Governor Sanwo-Olu of funding his lawyers through state funds.

Omotoso, who described the report as another plot to deceive Lagos residents, said: “A post on ‘X’ by Labour Party, LP, candidate Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on November 19, 2023, alleged -without any proof whatsoever- that the Lagos State government funded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s legal dispute after the March 18, 2023 election. This is not true.

“The allegation was supported by a document that neither carried the logo of the Lagos State Government nor the endorsement of any of its officials.

“It was simply another ploy to deceive the public about a non-existent payment of N50 million to four lawyers.

“While it is worthwhile for patriotic individuals to scrutinise the finances of the Lagos State Government, the outcome of such inquiry must always be based on verified facts and nothing but the truth.

“The transaction referenced by Mr Rhodes-Vivour never took place. There was a payment request, which was not approved by Mr Governor when the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice drew his attention to it because it was irregular. For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Sanwo-Olu will never misappropriate public funds in defiance of his Oath of Office.”

Gov speaks on alleged funds for perfume, others

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, responded to the alleged approval of N3.75 billion to replace liquid fragrance in his office and to purchase rechargeable fans for the office of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, saying it was a misrepresentation of fact.

Sanwo-Olu was alleged to have approved N7.5 million to replace liquid fragrance in his office and N3 billion to purchase rechargeable fans for the office of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the new four-storey office complex of Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, at Ikeja GRA, the governor said: “We saw on social media the criticism. We appreciate the fact that people can criticize us, that shows we need to do well. So we don’t have any problem with the originator

“If a government is responsible it should not shy away from consecutive criticisms.

“But it is only when criticism is malicious, undefended, and begins to misrepresent the truth, that’s when there’s a problem, and I’m sure that the officers in Lagos State have all come out to show that, indeed they can make mistakes on some lines of items.

“I am sure that the officers in Lagos State have shown that indeed they can make mistakes.”